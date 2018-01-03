App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 03, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt opposed to coal handling expansion at Mormugao: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar today told reporters that the state government will not allow expansion of the coal handling capacity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that the state government has objection to the expansion of coal handling capacity at Mormugao Port Trust.

Parrikar today told reporters that the state government will not allow expansion of the coal handling capacity.

"The issue is about increasing of coal handling facility and not about the expansion of the berth," he said adding that state’s opposition for increasing the coal handling facility will not change.

"If they use the berth for some other reason then I have no objection. They may use it for handling steel, wooden chips, then I have no objection," he said.

The state has been witnessing protests over the plan of private companies to increase coal handling capacity at MPT.

MPT has leased out its coal handling facility to two companies, Adani Murmugao Port Terminal Pvt Ltd (AMPTPL) and South West Port Ltd (SWPL).

While Adani Murmugao handles about 5.2 million tonnes of coal annually, SWPL handles 7.2 million tonnes.

tags #coal #Economy #Goa Chief Minister #Manohar Parrikar

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.