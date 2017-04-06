App
Apr 06, 2017 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt open to exploit tidal energy: Piyush Goyal

At present, tidal energy is in the pre-research and development stage and can cost anywhere between Rs 17 to 36 per unit, Power Minister Piyush Goyal said during Question Hour.

The government is open to exploiting tidal energy for power generation but as the technology is still in a nascent stage, its per unit cost is exorbitant, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

At present, tidal energy is in the pre-research and development stage and can cost anywhere between Rs 17 to 36 per unit, Power Minister Piyush Goyal said during Question Hour.

Therefore, he said, the government would not like to push people to go for such a costly source of power.

But at the same time, the government is open to exploiting tidal energy. He explained that a five metre base tidal movement is required to exploit tidal energy.

It is available in Maharashtra and Gujarat, but not in Tamil Nadu. Responding to a separate question, the minister said carbon credit was once the outcome of a noble cause, but today the developed world has given it a go-by.

He also said in a bid to promote roof-top solar energy, the government is providing up to 30 per cent subsidy to overcome the high cost. Similar subsidy is also being extended for biogas. But the idea is to move away from subsidy in the coming times, he said.

