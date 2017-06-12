Govt moves ahead to resurrect stalled power projects
The power ministry, which is also working on reviving stalled hydro projects, already had extensive discussions with bankers and stakeholders. According to sources, the ministry has firmed up a policy for stalled hydro projects to revive 11,639 mw by dispensing Rs 16,709 crore till 2024-25.
Signalling the intent of the government, Power Minister Piyush Goyal today said the ministry is doing its job to revive stalled and stressed thermal and hydro power projects.
"We are close to resolution of stressed thermal power projects soon where developers are not wilful defaulters," Goyal told reporters here while speaking about three years of the government's performance.
