Govt may tweak definition of petroleum to rope in shale, private players may benefit

Private players may be able to explore their shale reserves soon as the government plans to alter the definition of petroleum to include shale, reports The Economic Times.

The move will help companies like Essar, Reliance Industries and Vedanta to explore and exploit their shale reserves.

At present, only government-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India are allowed to exploit shale reserves after the country unveiled a policy for exploitation of shale reserves in 2013.

The guidelines for the private companies are still not been ready and by tweaking the definition of petroleum, the Oil Ministry wants to accelerate shale exploitation by private companies. The ministry has sought views from the Law and Coal ministries.

The oil ministry in its annual report estimated that the country has 300 to 2,100 trillion cubic feet of shale gas resources.

Private players could look to explore shale assets as soon as the new rule comes in place. According to a preliminary evaluation done by Essar Oil at its coal bed methane field in Raniganj estimate 7.7 trillion cubic feet of shale gas of which 1.1 trillion cubic feet is recoverable.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.