you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 14, 2017 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may revamp Make in India to create more jobs, push GDP growth

The government has identified shortlisted four to five sectors from current 25 sectors. The focus will be on labour-intensive and high-potential sectors which include leather, textiles and garments, automobile.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is planning to revamp its 'Make in India' initiative and will come up with certain policy changes in important sectors to help fasten the process of creating jobs, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the report, the government has identified shortlisted four to five sectors from current 25 sectors. The focus will be on labour-intensive and high-potential sectors which include leather, textiles and garments, automobile.

The NITI Aayog, industry department and heavy industries ministries have been meeting to restructure the policy for the auto industry, which has been identified as a sector with high potential for job creation, the report suggests.

Government's latest job creation push comes at a time when it is facing severe criticism for failing to create enough jobs as promised during the 2014 election campaign.

Recently, the government also plans to boost employment through the informal economy. Skills Ministry plans to train the ‘barefoot entrepreneurs’ — mainly from the informal sector. These entrepreneurs include people involved in tailoring shops, kirana stores, roadside vendors as well as businesses engaged in providing sundry services.

Government officials said that the ministry will mentor and train these entrepreneurs to join the formal economy and help in generating new jobs.

The government has also launched a number of initiatives to propel job creation.

Startup India

In 2016, the government had initiated the Startup India campaign aimed at promoting bank financing for startup ventures which would boost entrepreneurship and encourage job creation.

The campaign is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among women and SCs/STs.

The rural version of is called 'Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swaniyojan Yojana', which is funded by the rural development ministry's National Rural Livelihood Mission. While the programme does not guarantee employment, it aims to generate livelihood through self-employment.

Skill India

The Skill India campaign was launched in 2015 to skill youth in order to meet the organisational standards of the industry. The campaign aims to train over 40 crore people in India in different skills by 2022, in a bid to make them employable. Various multinational companies such as Oracle and foreign governments are setting up institutes to train the youth.

Telecom companies will be training further five lakh people over a period of five years under the Digital India programme. The programme also aims at setting up business process outsourcing (BPO) units across north-eastern states and rural areas.

The NITI Aayog has also pitched for creating two coastal employment zones (CEZs) to promote exports and create jobs.

