Govt may implement 7th Pay Commission allowances from July 1: Sources

The government is likely to implement allowances under the 7th Pay Commission from July 1, according to CNBC-TV18 sources. The Empowered Committee of Secretaries has submitted its final report to the Finance Ministry.

The Cabinet is expected to give a final nod soon.

The committee, led by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, has recommended hiking housing rent allowance (HRA) by 27 percent. The Pay Commission had recommended maximum hike of 24 percent, which was opposed by the government employees.

Nearly 50 lakh employees are waiting for revised allowance rates.

According to a report in the India Today, the Cabinet is expected to meet on June 14.

The FY17 Budget already has provided Rs 65000 crore for the 7th Pay Commission dues. If required the government may come out with higher numbers in the revised estimates, around the end of the year.

This time, the 7th Pay Commission report has recommended axing 53 of 196 allowances that the central government enjoys. The report also suggests combining 36 smaller allowances into bigger ones.

In July last year, a committee was formed under Ashok Lavasa to review recommendations of the report. The panel had submitted its first report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on April 27.