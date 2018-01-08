App
Jan 08, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may allocate funds in Budget separately to tackle cybersecurity issues

The government could allocate an overall digitisation budget of Rs 20,000 crore in the wake of increased number of cases of data breaches and cyber crimes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With increased number of cases of data breaches, the government is expected to keep aside separate funding in Budget to improve cybersecurity. The government could allocate an overall digitisation budget of Rs 20,000 crore, Business Standard reported quoting sources.

The increasing number of such crimes and also questioning the safety of the Aadhaar is pushing the government to bring in proposals and allocate funds for cybersecurity separately in this Budget. Sources told the paper that Rs 1,500 crore is likely to be divided between the electronics and information technology ministry for more focus on the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERTIn) and the home ministry for counter-terrorism cyber cells.

Funds of smaller amounts can be allocated to various ministries so that they are able to secure their networks. The IT ministry is likely to be allocated close to Rs 5,500 crore in Budget 2018 as compared to the Rs 4,040 crore allocated last year.

An allocation of over Rs 18,000 crore for various digitisation schemes was made this fiscal.

According to the paper, the government will push States and the government agencies to complete the pending digitisation programmes. The government is looking into linking the completion of the projects to further allocation.

In the last year's Budget, digitisation and demonetisation dominated Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s speech. Funds were allocated for 'Digital Drive', which included initiatives at the village level and RBI's digitisation programmes.

tags #Budget 2018 #Economy

