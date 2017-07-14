App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 14, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt making speedy efforts to reform agri-markets: Agri Min Radha Mohan Singh

A three-year road map to double farmers income by 2022 has been prepared and sent to state governments for implementation.

Govt making speedy efforts to reform agri-markets: Agri Min Radha Mohan Singh

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Friday said farmers are not getting right price in view of bumper crop, but the government is making speedy efforts to reform agri-markets and ensure better realisation for growers.

Since agriculture is a state subject, a three-year road map to double farmers income by 2022 has been prepared and sent to state governments for implementation, he said.

"It is true than foodgrain production touched record in 2016-17 crop year. It is true that farmers are not getting right price for their produce," Singh said at a Ficci event on smart agri-marketing.

Some government schemes are being implemented to support farmers when prices fall, but the solution lies in a strong and efficient agri-marketing system, he said.

Stating that farmers should have various marketing platforms to sell their produce, Singh said that the government therefore launched electronic platform (eNAM) under which 455 mandis in 13 states are connected so far.

The target is to connect 585 mandis by March 2018.

The minister further said, "Even 585 mandis are less for 12 crore farmers. So, we have come out with a model law on agricultural marketing. We are making speedy efforts".

The draft law, which proposes to overhaul existing laws, aims to encourage setting up of single market within a state, private wholesale markets, direct sale by farmers to bulk buyers, and promotion of electronic trading.

It also proposes to cap market fees and commission charges payable by a farmer after bringing produce to a wholesale market, and help create a national market with provisions for an inter-state trading licence.

Under the new model law, traders will be able to transact in all markets within a state by paying a single fee and sell perishables such as fruits and vegetables outside existing mandis (wholesale markets).

Singh said the state governments have been asked to amend their mandi laws according to the model law. Rajasthan has partially implemented it.

He also quipped that had the previous government initiated agri-market reforms, the farmers would not have faced the problem at present.

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Prabhulal Saini, NCDEX Managing Director and CEO Samir Shah, Monsanto India CEO Shilpa Divekar Nirula, among others were present at the event.

tags #agriculture #Current Affairs #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.