App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 10, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt forgoes Rs 56,418 cr tax to SEZ in April-December FY17

In the entire 2015-16, these zones had received duty exemptions worth Rs 52,216 crore, according to the data given by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Govt forgoes Rs 56,418 cr tax to SEZ in April-December FY17

The government has forgone Rs 56,418 crore tax during the first nine months of the last fiscal pertaining to special economic zones, Parliament was informed today.

In the entire 2015-16, these zones had received duty exemptions worth Rs 52,216 crore, according to the data given by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

She said exports from these zones stood at Rs 3.58 lakh crore during the April-December period of 2016-17, ended March 31. In the entire financial year 2015-16, the exports had amounted to Rs 4,67,337 crore.

She said that as on date, 109 SEZs developers have sought cancellation of their projects in some states as the developers have found the projects economically unviable in the changed economic situation.

As many as 28 zones were cancelled in Maharashtra, followed by 14 in Telengana and 10 in Tamil Nadu.

SEZs enjoy certain tax benefits including 100 per cent income tax exemption on export income for the first five years and 50 per cent for the next five years.

Replying to a separate question, she said the government continues to engage the US and the UK administration for better access of its IT professionals in these countries.

"India has also taken up the matter on US visa fee hike in the dispute settlement body of the WTO," she said.

To a separate question on meat exports, the minister said during April-January last fiscal, meat exports stood at Rs 22,074 crore.

The exports had aggregated at Rs 27,610 crore in 2015-16.

As per the current foreign trade policy, she said all export oriented meat processing establishments are required to be registered with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

As many as 81 companies or firms are engaged in meat processing and its exports in the country.

tags #Economy #Exports #government #Nirmala Sitharaman #Parliament #special economic zones #Tax #WTO

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.