Govt electrifies over 13,000 villages out of 18,452

The government has managed to cross another milestone by electrifying over 13,000 villages so far out of the 18,452 unelectrified ones.

"The Ministry of Power has achieved a remarkable milestone of electrifying more than 13,000 villages out of the 18,452 unelectrified villages," the Rural Electrification Corporation said in a statement.

According to the statement, as on April 6, a total of 13,174 villages have been electrified under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna (DDUGJY).

The goal is to light up the balance 4,441 villages by May 1, 2018. The REC is the nodal agency for implementation of DDUGJY.

According to Garv portal on rural electrification, there are 837 uninhabited villages.

In addition to strengthening and augmentation of sub-transmission and distribution (ST&D) infrastructure in rural areas, including metering at distribution transformers, feeders and consumers also fall under this scheme, it added.