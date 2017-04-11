App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt electrifies over 13,000 villages out of 18,452

"The Ministry of Power has achieved a remarkable milestone of electrifying more than 13,000 villages out of the 18,452 unelectrified villages," the Rural Electrification Corporation said in a statement.

Govt electrifies over 13,000 villages out of 18,452

The government has managed to cross another milestone by electrifying over 13,000 villages so far out of the 18,452 unelectrified ones.

"The Ministry of Power has achieved a remarkable milestone of electrifying more than 13,000 villages out of the 18,452 unelectrified villages," the Rural Electrification Corporation said in a statement.

According to the statement, as on April 6, a total of 13,174 villages have been electrified under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna (DDUGJY).

The goal is to light up the balance 4,441 villages by May 1, 2018. The REC is the nodal agency for implementation of DDUGJY.

According to Garv portal on rural electrification, there are 837 uninhabited villages.

In addition to strengthening and augmentation of sub-transmission and distribution (ST&D) infrastructure in rural areas, including metering at distribution transformers, feeders and consumers also fall under this scheme, it added.

tags #Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna #government #Ministry of Power #Rural Electrification Corporation

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.