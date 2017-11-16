App
Nov 16, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt clarifies Airtel Bank to blame for customers not getting LPG subsidy credit

The Oil Ministry said it has received multiple complaints about non-credit of LPG subsidy amount to their bank accounts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas put the onus on Airtel for confusion over transfer of LPG subsidy in some customers' accounts. Those who have not received their LPG subsidy are the ones who have accounts with Airtel Payments Bank, the ministry said in a press release.

"On verification, it is found that these complaints mainly pertain to those LPG consumers who are Airtel customers and have opened account in Airtel payment bank. Airtel is a telecom service provider which has also ventured into the Payment bank services in recent months," the release said.

As per the protocol, LPG subsidy is credited to the latest bank account of the beneficiary seeded with Aadhaar cards.

The Ministry and oil marketing companies are already in discussion with the Department of Financial Services, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Airtel to resolve the issue.

According to the report by The Economic Times, since June 9 this year, more than 23 lakh customers have received subsidy of Rs 47 crore in their Airtel bank accounts, which they did not know had been opened.

According to the report, a state oil company told NPCI that Airtel has been opening accounts without consent of its customers. While opening a Payment account, retail shops representing Airtel have to tick on account opening box and for receiving subsidy. The process was undertaken for those who recently linked Aadhaar with their SIM or who bought new SIM.

The oil company further requested NPCI to stop further seeding of Aadhaar number with Airtel Payment Bank and also to transfer back the subsidy to the existing accounts where it was initially supposed to go.

