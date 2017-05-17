App
May 17, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves Rs 1,959 cr proj for Porbandar-Dwarka NH stretch

The government today approved a Rs 1,959 crore project for upgrading Porbandar-Dwarka section on the National Highway 8E in Gujarat.



The government today approved a Rs 1,959 crore project for upgrading Porbandar-Dwarka section on the National Highway 8E in Gujarat.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of four-laning of Porbandar-Dwarka Section of NH-8E in Gujarat," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,958.88 crore including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities.

The total length of the road to be developed is approximately 118 kms.

This work will be done under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase IV on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

"The project will help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Gujarat and in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic, plying between Porbandar-Dwarka section," the statement said.

The development of this stretch will also help in uplifting the socio-economic condition of this region in the state.

It will also increase employment potential for local labourers for project activities, the statement said, adding that it has been estimated that a total number of 4,076 man- days are required for construction of one kilometre of highway.

"As such, employment potential of 4,80,000 man-days will be generated locally during the construction period of this stretch," the statement said.

