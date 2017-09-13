Govt approves Rs 1,423 cr road project in Andhra Pradesh

A Rs 1,423-crore highway project in Andhra Pradesh, part of the high density Kolkata-Chennai traffic corridor, received Cabinet greenlight today.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for development of six-laning of Narasannapeta-Ranastalam section of National Highway (NH)–16 (old NH-5) in Andhra Pradesh," an official statement said.

The cost of the 54-km project, to be executed under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) phase V, has been estimated at Rs 1,423 crore, including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation, besides other pre-construction activities.

The job will be done in hybrid annuity mode.

"The major industrial development centres that will be benefited with better connectivity from the project corridor are APIIC SEZ, Pydibhimavaram, Bhogapuram Airport, Vizag Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port, Gangavaram Port, Divi's Laboratories Limited and INS Varsha," the statement read.

It further said the projected traffic in 2016-17 on this stretch was about 33,000 PCUs (passenger car units) per day.

The project is part of the high-density Kolkata-Cuttack- Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Chennai traffic corridor and is expected to cut down travel time.

The statement said the provision for two bypasses in the project will ensure decongestion of urban areas of Etcherla and Ranastalam. Similarly, the 29 flyovers and vehicular underpasses would facilitate fast movement of traffic while decongesting the areas.

"Three truck parkings will facilitate smooth movement of freight traffic. The truck drivers would also benefit from the amenities with one rest area being developed," the statement said.

It added that on both sides, provision of service roads on the 37 km of the project stretch, slip roads in about 43 km and bus bays at 42 locations will lead to safe, comfortable and smooth movement of long-distance commercial as well as local traffic in inhabited areas.

The project is expected to increase employment potential for local labourers.

The government has estimated that a total 4,076 mandays are required for construction of one kilometre of highway.

"As such, employment potential of 2,21,000 (approximately) mandays will be generated locally during the construction period of this stretch. Consequent self- employment due to improved traffic conditions would be in addition," the statement said.