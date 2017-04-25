Govt aims record foodgrain production at 273 MT in 2017-18

The government is aiming to achieve an all-time high 273 million tonnes of foodgrain production in the 2017-18 crop year beginning July, anticipating good monsoon.

Foodgrain production is estimated to touch a record 271.98 million tonnes in the current year (July-June), as per the second estimate of the agriculture ministry.

"Foodgrain production target for next year is set at record 273 million tonnes," Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said while addressing a national event that aims to chalk out sowing strategy for the coming kharif season.

Monsoon is expected to be normal which will help achieving the desired target, he said.

According to the agriculture ministry, there is sufficient supply of seeds for the forthcoming kharif season. For instance, about 83.46 lakh quintals of paddy seeds and 3.75 lakh quintals of tur dal seeds are available.

Fertiliser requirement is estimated to be 28.99 million tonnes for the season, it added.

To ensure smooth sowing during the coming kharif season, Singh said that the state governments should plan to procure high quality seeds of various types of crops and fertilisers for farmers.

The state governments should also ensure that there is no scarcity of inputs during the cropping season, he added.

Singh urged the state governments to make efforts for smooth and timely implementation of all schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, so that farmers get funds on time to start their work.

The two-day long national conference is deliberating on how to increase foodgrain production in the next year and implement technology and new innovations in the farm sector.