Jan 08, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Government plans new social security scheme to cover workers in unorganised sector

In what could be a masterstroke ahead of the 2019 General Elections, the central government has already started working on the blueprint of the scheme that aims at providing pension, insurance, maternity coverage and other benefits that otherwise elude this class.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is preparing a draft on a new social security scheme that would particularly focus on the informal sector and workers who are not covered by EPFO or ESIC schemes.

In what could be a masterstroke ahead of the 2019 General Elections, the central government has already started working on the blueprint of the scheme that aims at providing pension, insurance, maternity coverage and other benefits that otherwise elude this class.

An Indian Express report has stated that the Centre is consulting with the state governments seeking financial partnership in conceiving this mammoth project. The government is aiming at launching the project by the end of 2018, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

