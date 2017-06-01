App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 01, 2017 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government IT spending to total $7.8 bn in 2017: Gartner

The government is expected to spend USD 7.8 billion on IT in 2017, a 7.5 per cent increase over 2016, according to Gartner.

Government IT spending to total $7.8 bn in 2017: Gartner

The government is expected to spend USD 7.8 billion on IT in 2017, a 7.5 per cent increase over 2016, according to Gartner.

This is lower than Gartner's previous projection of 9.5 per cent growth this year.

"The 2 per cent revision in our outlook is primarily due to the effects of demonetisation and a drop in industrial production," Moutusi Sau, principal research analyst at Gartner, said in a statement.

"However, spending plans like affordable housing scheme and increased loans to small and medium enterprises by the government are likely to have a positive effect on IT spending in the next few quarters," he added.

IT services, which includes consulting, software support, business process outsourcing, IT outsourcing, implementation and hardware support, is expected to grow 10.8 per cent in 2017 to reach USD 2 billion, making it the largest infotech spending category.

The software segment includes enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), customer relationship management (CRM), desktop, infrastructure, vertical specific software and other application tools.

The software segment is expected to grow 10.8 per cent in 2017 to reach USD 1.1 bn.

ERP/SCM/CRM will be the fastest growing segment with 14.5 per cent growth in this category, it added.

Devices are expected to grow 10.4 per cent in 2017 to reach USD 1.1 billion, Gartner said.

tags #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.