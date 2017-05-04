Government is making arrangements to resolve NPA issue quickly: Ashok Lavasa

Government has approved an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act to tackle the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs).

This ordinance will allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take tough action against loan defaulters.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das, Ashok Lavasa, Finance Secretary spoke about his views and readings of the new ordinance.

“The entire institutional mechanism to deal with the bad loans that has to be made more effective and that is what this exercise is all about. Government is looking at making the arrangement which can resolve some of these cases quickly”, he said.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Q: Could you tell us what the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act are going to be?

A: It is not possible for me to disclose at this point in time what exactly the amendments would be which you will know as soon as it is finalised and notified.

Q: I think there was a bit of a debate within the government circles also whether an amendment is required or not because the Banking Regulation Act itself is pretty powerful in terms of empowering the regulator and probably helping out the banks. So, again, the logic of why the amendment, this is basically to ring-fence banks further so that they can tough decisions in resolving the non-performing assets (NPA)?

A: Whenever certain issues are raised, there are various points of view. So, you have to consider the merits of each viewpoint and then reach a conclusion. So, as you rightly said that yes, there was a view that perhaps no amendment would be required, but necessarily that view was not the one which has prevailed because on total consideration, the conclusion reached by the government has led to the proposed amendments.

Q: When do we expect this to become effective?

A: I think that will be notified.

Q: The moment the ordinance gets the presidential nod?

A: It will be notified. Normally, in all law there is a provision that you also say when it will be effective from. So, let us just wait for the notification to happen.

Q: We understand the presidential nod may come as quickly as today?

A: Let us wait.

Q: Also in terms of the oversight committee, this was something that had been set up almost a year and a half back, but probably no legal teeth to the oversight committee in terms of taking tough decisions on the NPA front, we do not get to hear much traction on that. Will the oversight committee also be a part of this tweaking of the Banking Regulation Act or is it expected to get more legal teeth because that has been a long standing demand from the banks?

A: What I have said is that in totality, the entire institutional mechanism to deal with the bad loans that has to be made more effective and that is what this exercise is all about. So, what the different changes will be, which institution will have how much authority, I do not think I need to spell it out at this point in time. But government is looking at making the arrangement, an arrangement which can resolve some of these cases quickly.

Q: So, basically, we have been hearing a lot about this 'haircut', just hiving off stressed assets and all that. So, will that really go ahead because these are tough commercial decisions to be taken by the players and not by the government?

A: Very rightly. After all, the lending decisions are taken by bankers and similarly, whenever you have to re-appraise a project or deal with a situation where your initial projections have not come true then it is again for the bankers to apply themselves and see what corrections are required within the regulations of the day. So, you are right, this is something which the bankers will have to sit down and work out something which is feasible in the near-term.

Q: So, this will take around a month-three months for the entire policy to pan out, practically speaking?

A: It is a process which is already in motion and I am sure that it will gather further steam.

Q: Is Banking Regulation Act the only amendment that we are talking about or is The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act also there and some other acts are also there or only the Banking Regulation Act in terms of the ordinance?

A: Let us wait.

Q: Obviously we understand that in the monsoon session, the government will get the parliament's nod on this?

A: As I said, right now, we should see what enabling provisions come and how effective they are. Eventually, all these ordinances, when they have to be approved by the parliament, there is a system and that system will prevail.

Q: Rs 6 lakh crore is what the overall outstanding loans of the public sector banks is, so how much do you expect this number to now change over a period of time, at least the next couple of months?

A: It would be improper to put any number on this, but we should hope that resolutions begin to take place.

Q: On the allowances, can we expect June 1 as the rollout date or a decision yet to be taken?

A: Allowances Committee has submitted its report and it will be considered by the government after the empowered committee on secretaries has considered the matter. So, let us wait when the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) takes place. First the E-CoS has to happen.