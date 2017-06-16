App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 16, 2017 08:52 PM IST |

Government had 246.62 billion rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 9 week

The Indian government had 246.62 billion rupees ($3.83 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 880.31 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 35.11 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended June 9, compared with 2.15 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

 

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #RBI

