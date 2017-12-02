App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 01, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Good news pouring in from all sides: PM on GDP, UP poll results

India has once again started moving forward with confidence, said the prime minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)

Buoyed by the latest GDP growth figures and the BJP's landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that good news is pouring in from all sides, and despite the criticism from various quarters, India is moving ahead with confidence.

To reach out to party workers in the state ahead of the Assembly elections, he spoke to over 7,500 women BJP workers in Gujarat in a video conference through NaMo App.

"After we took the decisions of the note ban and GST (roll out) some people had started claiming that India is now finished. They said that India has entered a dark age.

"People claiming to be economists entered into a competition to give statements against these decisions," the prime minister said, according to a release by the state BJP.

related news

"Amid that hue and cry, India has once again started moving forward with confidence. Yesterday, it was announced that our GDP has grown by 6.3 per cent. Just when we were relishing that moment, people of UP did wonders. We are getting good news at regular intervals now," he said.

Referring to the BJP's impressive showing in UP civic polls, Modi said these results are important in many ways.

"Yogi-ji (Yogi Adityanath) became the chief minister after the people of UP gave three-fourths majority to the BJP. That victory had come amid negative propaganda against our decision of demonetisation. This time, some people created a huge uproar against the GST, claiming that the BJP would never come to power due to this decision," the prime minister said.

"Be it our stand on triple talaq or our decision to implement the GST, the country's voters want progress and India's well-being. And, as we know, as soon as winter sets in in UP, Gujarat too feels that cold air after some time. That air has already reached here," he said, implying that his party would do similarly well in Gujarat elections.

He also mentioned several other "good news" such as improvement in the ease of doing business ranking by the World Bank and ratings by Moody's recently.

tags #Business #Economy #GDP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.