Goldman Sachs sees significant pick-up in growth for India; 2018 GDP just under 8%

Expect just under 8 percent GDP growth for India in 2018, which is a significant pick-up in growth from current levels, said Andrew Tilton, Chief Asia Economist, Goldman Sachs in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

According to him, fading of demonetisation and GST impact will help growth and meaningful bank recapitalization could ease credit conditions over the next year, which would also help growth.

The risks to this growth estimates would be ongoing implementation of GST. It would be a challenge and to ensure that it is a smooth implementation for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), he said. The timing of bank recapitalisation is also crucial -- how much capital banks may raise from the market and the timing and resolution of the non-performing loans in the new IBC process, he added.

IBC and bank recapitalisation are the key pieces for the health of the banking sector, said Tilton, adding that it is a new process and would take some time to work these cases through the system.

When asked if the 2.1 lakh crore would be adequate for bank recapitalisaiton, to deal with the provisioning for stressed assets and future growth, Tilton said there is a lot of debate around this in terms of what the likely haircuts would be in existing loans, what bank profitability would be going forward, the tax implications of all this.

“In our view it should be enough if it is done in an expeditious manner, he said.”

They are cautiously optimistic about the banking reforms being implemented in the next two quarters, said Tilton.

When asked if investors have started to see India as a better place for investment after improvement in World Bank ranking by 30-points, he said there is a perception that business environment is improving. According to a number of metrics that they track also show that foreign investors are overweight Indian equities relative to benchmarks in their broad equity indeces, said Tilton.

Talking about impact on oil on inflation and RBI's trajectory, he said a further increase in oil price will be unhelpful from an inflation perspective but he does not expect oil to go much above the low-to-mid USD 60 per barrel range because now a lot of oil is available from shale companies at moderate price-point.