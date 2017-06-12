Golden Opportunity! GST rate on jewellery-making charges reduced to 5% from 18%

Moneycontrol News

Jewellery-making charges will attract an indirect tax of 5 percent, revised down from the earlier 18 percent under the Goods and Services Tax, reports the Economic Times. This will come as a huge relief to jewellery and gold buyers, who are charged 10-12 percent making charges on the cost of gold. Besides reducing the tax outgo for buyers, this move is expected to bring in transparency in pricing, adds the newspaper.

"The high tax incidence would have increased the burden on the end consumer, said Chirag Sheth, a research consultant at Metals Focus in an interview to the newspaper.

This move follows a repeated clamour among various bodies like All India Gem & Jewellery Federation, the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), and other trade representatives, to reduce jewellery making charges.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Sunday reduced tax rates on 66 items including ketchup, instant food mixes, pickles, tractor components, computer printers and insulin as the Centre and the states sought to iron out rough edges ahead of GST’s roll out from July 1.

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley-headed GST Council will again meet on July 18 to take stock of the preparedness of the new tax system that promises to stitch together a common national market.