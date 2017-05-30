App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 30, 2017 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold imports shrink 13.5% to $27.4 billion in FY17

India is one of the largest gold importers in the world, and the imports mainly take care of demand from the jewellery industry.

Gold imports shrink 13.5% to $27.4 billion in FY17

India's gold imports declined by about 13.5 percent to USD 27.4 billion in 2016-17, which is expected to keep a lid on the current account deficit.

Total imports of the precious metal in 2015-16 amounted to USD 31.7 billion.

According to industry experts, softening prices of gold in the domestic and world markets is among the reasons for the decline.

The contraction in import helped to narrow the trade deficit to USD 105.7 billion in the last financial year as against USD 118.7 billion in 2015-16.

However, on a month-on-month basis, gold import jumped to USD 4.17 billion in March as against USD 974 million in the same month previous year, according to the Commerce Ministry data.

India is one of the largest gold importers in the world, and the imports mainly take care of demand from the jewellery industry.

During April to December period of last fiscal, the current account deficit halved to 0.7 percent, from 1.4 percent a year ago.

In volume terms, as per data available, India imported 560.32 tonnes of gold during the April-January period of the last fiscal.

In contrast, gold imports had aggregated to 968.06 tonnes in the entire 2015-16 fiscal, and 915.47 tonnes in 2014-15.

At present, gold import attracts 10 per cent duty. The gems and jewellery industry along with the commerce ministry have time and again urged the Finance Ministry to consider cut in the import duty.

tags #Commerce Ministry #Finance Ministry #gold imports

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.