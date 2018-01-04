App
Jan 03, 2018 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt asks its departments to limit spending in Jan-March

In a step towards rationalisation of expenditure during the last three months of FY18, the Goa government has directed its departments not to spend more than 12 per cent of their budgetary estimates between January and March.

Finance Secretary Daulat Hawaldar issued a memorandum on January 1 to all departments, asking them to adhere to the guidelines mentioned in it which are aimed at rationalisation of expenditure for fiscal 2017-18.

Finance Secretary Daulat Hawaldar issued a memorandum on January 1 to all departments, asking them to adhere to the guidelines mentioned in it which are aimed at rationalisation of expenditure for fiscal 2017-18.

The departments should curtail their expenditure to less than 12 percent of the budgetary estimates between January and March 2018, he said in the memorandum.

Each department should be limiting its expenditure to 7 percent of the budget estimates. In no case should it exceed the prescribed limit (12 percent), Hawaldar said.

The finance department has recommended that "except under the flagship schemes of the government or centrally sponsored schemes", the expenditure may be reduced by 40 percent till the end of the current financial year.

"It has been brought to the notice of the government that the departments have the tendency of indulging in bulk purchases at the fag-end of the financial year in order to incur an expenditure of unspent budgetary provisions allotted for the given financial year," the memorandum has said.

"Most of the time these provisions exceed the requirements, leading to wasteful expenditure by the departments," it said.

