Global headwinds, lack of skill labour hurt govt's attempt to revive jobs

Moneycontrol News

The Narendra Modi led-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which was voted to power in 2014 with a set of magnanimous set of promises, has completed three years in office.

One of the key promises in Modi’s election manifesto was to create jobs.

However, according to a CRISIL report released last month, India is about to encounter a job crisis as the number of people entering the employment field (demographic dividend) is increasing exponentially.

It estimates that about 100 million people would be added to the working age population by 2025, a number which will be difficult to handle. The report also says that not enough policies have been crafted to tackle the situation.

According to the Economic Survey of 2016-17, the demographic dividend is predicted to peak steadily, but is expected to last longer than most other countries.

If among the 100 million people added, only 50 percent of the population look for jobs, there will be 50 million people which will be almost equal to the population of Spain.

The unemployment rate for 2015-16 stood at 5 percent in India which is a almost the same as the 4.9 percent during 2013-14 when the UPA government was in power.

Data of the last quarter show that 83,000 jobs were added in the manufacturing sector, 7,000 in the trade sector, 1,000 in the transport sector, 12,000 in the IT/BPO sector, 18,000 in the education and health sector but the construction sector received a blow as jobs got crunched by a thousand.

The report predicts that the upcoming job crisis could affect the government’s objective of an equitable growth, as depicted in the Economic Survey which mentions lethargic growth in 2016-17.

The government is battling the problem by allocating more funds to high employment generating sectors. Currently, the quarterly report discloses that the manufacturing sector is the highest at 49.3 percent of employment generation, followed by education (24.35 percent), trade (7.04 percent), health (5.87 percent), IT/BPO (5.05 percent), Accomodation/Restaurant (3.77 percent), transport (2.83 percent) and construction (1.79 percent).

Also, the government is trying to generate low-skilled jobs in the rural sector. Budgetary allocation of MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) has seen an average increase of 10 percent while the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana witnessed 40 percent increase.

The reasons for the coming job crisis has been cited as insufficient low-skilled job opportunities outside agriculture, the threat of automation replacing human-skills in sectors such as textiles, food-processing, Information technology and IT enabled services.

The government has backed sectors of affordable housing, tourism, construction with a considerable boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative apart from increasing budgetary allocations to these sectors in the Union budget of 2017.

It has also introduced the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) which aims to provide skill-training to individuals. With a budgetary allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, the PMKVY has set up training centres across states to provide industry jobs, apart from providing certificates to individuals with prior learning.

The scheme funded by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has not shown great results, according to a Hindustan Times report. It says that the scheme that was implemented on July 2015 has seen a 5 percent placement rate as on June 2016. After filing a RTI, NSDC revealed that only 82,183 individuals got jobs out of the 7.07 lakh students who enrolled in the scheme.

The CRISIL report predicts that a lot of work is needed in the labour-intensive sectors of education and health which would also ensure a higher ranking for India in the UN Human Developmental Index.

Besides the local factors in India, major international developments have also impacted the employment situation. US President Donald Trump who assumed office on January 2017 clearly took a protectionist stance on trade policies in America.

With the slogan of “Buy American. Hire American”, Trump has set a precedent for manufacturing goods within the boundary and minimising outsourcing of cheap labour.

The Indian IT sector which is heavily dependent on America’s outsourcing policies has suffered, as Trump has already taken steps for stricter enforcement of H1B visas. The proposed changes in the non-immigrant employment visa include doubling the minimum salary to USD 130,000.

According to a LiveMint report, the number of H1B visas received by seven major India-based outsourcing companies have dropped by 37 percent in 2016.

Further, UK’s exit from the European Union will also have a trickle-down effect on the Indian eEconomy. The IT and ITeS sectors, with a 14 percent dependence on UK business are about to face 3-8 percent cut in profitd, as predicted by experts.

Thus, employment generation is matter of grave concern for the Modi government when it steps into its third year. With unfavourable geopolitical factors and the lack of local skilled labour, a “demographic nightmare” seems plausible.