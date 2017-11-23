Modi calls for a balance between privacy, openness and national security at cybersecurity conference

Digital technology as an enabler for Indian citizens was the clear message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of the Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) in Delhi on Thursday, even as he launched the UMANG app for simplifying governance digitally.

"Today, digital technology has emerged as a great enabler. It has paved the way for efficient service delivery and governance. It is improving access, in domains from education to health," he said, addressing national and international delegates from nearly 60 countries across the world.

He also launched the Unified Mobile App for New-Age Governance (UMANG) mobile app, a sort of a “master app” for all central, state and municipal level applications.

The app, which has been in the making for at least the past couple of years, has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's National e-Governance Division (NeGD), and currently hosts 162 services across 33 departments and four States.

The departments mainly include Aadhaar, Digi Locker, PayGov and the Bharat Bill Payment System. It offers citizen services for areas such as eduation (CBSE, e-Pathshala, NCERT), farmers (Crop insurance, soil health card etc), health (online registration of patients), pensioners (Jeevan Praman, National Pension System etc) and passport.

The idea behind the master app was to save precious time and effort for government departments in developing separate apps and services and also to provide a one-stop answer to citizens to avail government services.

The Conference, which is in its fifth edition, focuses on Internet rights, and India is hosting it with the theme "Cyber4All"- Cyber4Inclusive Growth, Cyber4DigitalInclusion, Cyber4Security and Cyber4Diplomacy.

Touching upon each of the themes, PM Modi said India is working towards more and more participative governance through the Internet.

"The global community needs to approach the issue of cyber-security with confidence, as much as with resolve. Cyber-space technologies must remain an enabler for our people," he said.

While he advocated openness and cyber inclusion, he also added a word of caution, calling for creating a "fine balance between privacy and openness on one hand, and national security on the other."

GCCS is one of the world’s largest conferences in the field of cyberspace and related issues.

The overall goals of GCCS 2017 are to promote the importance of inclusiveness and human rights in global cyber policy, to defend the status quo of an open, interoperable and unregimented cyberspace

This includes creating political commitment for capacity building initiatives to address the digital divide and assist countries and to develop security solutions in a balanced fashion that duly acknowledge the importance of the private sector and technical community.