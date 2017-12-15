App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 15, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

GJEPC working with DMCC to set up delivery standards for gold, diamond trade: Official

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is the apex body of the gems and jewellery industry, set up by the Ministry of Commerce, and it represents about 6,000 exporters in the sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's gems and jewellery export promotion council is working with the Dubai multi commodities centre to set up goods delivery standards for gold and diamond trade, a senior industry official said here today.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is the apex body of the gems and jewellery industry, set up by the Ministry of Commerce, and it represents about 6,000 exporters in the sector.

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is one of the world's largest free zones for businesses which hosts over 2,500 Indian companies, out of the 14,500 international ones.

Gold and diamond form a major part of the multi-faceted trade and commerce relationship between India and the DMCC.

related news

"We are in constant consultation with the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and the Ministry of Commerce to help set up the good delivery standards as we have done with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) framework," CEO of DMCC, Gautam Sashittal said.

"Surat-based industry refines our diamonds while India is one of our largest gold jewellery markets. These are all the reasons for us to build ongoing business synergies with India," he added.

The DMCC also has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat International Finance and Tech covering a series of regulatory, licensing and trade hosting arrangements.

"We are looking at the potential of GIFT-DMCC-based companies complimenting each other's businesses," he said referring to the free-zone based operators who enjoy tax incentives to compete in global markets.

"We could facilitate automatic licensing and vice-versa. We are looking at such models. This arrangement with GIFT is work in progress," Sashittal said, addressing the two-day global convention of India's Institute of Directors (IOD), which is being held here.

IOD's Singapore convention is a way forward for the DMCC to reach out to Indian companies and build bridges for business community, he added.

tags #Diamond #Economy #gems and jewellery export #Gold #India

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.