Nov 16, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gig economy values experience with up to 6-fold rise in fees: Report

According to Flexing It, a platform for independent consultants and flexible management talent in India and South East Asia, 'mature leaders' with 16-20 years of professional experience command highest payouts, with 50 per cent charging over Rs 23,000 per day and 25 per cent charging as high as Rs 74,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The gig economy values experience handsomely with an up to six-fold increase in fee levels from 'explorer' to 'mature leader' phase, with some charging as high as Rs 74,000 per day, says a report.

Explorers are those with 1-5 years of experience while mature leaders have 15-20 years on their side.

The report noted that organisations are increasingly getting comfortable with co-opting external talent and flexible work - 70 per cent projects analysed were of less than 6 months of duration.

"Three-fourths of projects were part-time in nature and 60 per cent had a remote and work-from-anywhere component indicating that organisations are getting more comfortable in bringing them on-board freelancers for short duration, tight delivery projects," the report said.

According to FeeBee, the fee-benchmarking tool from Flexing It, the top four in-demand management skills sought by companies offering flexible projects are strategy, marketing, HR and IT.

Gender pay gap is evident even in project work, with women consultants paid 45-50 per cent less than male counterparts at senior levels.

"As the gig economy gets more organised, we expect to see issues like the gender pay gap to get addressed too," Flexing It Founder and CEO Chandrika Pasricha said.

The report leveraged over 22,000 FeeBee benchmarks collected from over 50,000 professionals across experience levels in India, who have worked on projects with MNCs, large Indian corporates, start-ups, non-for-profits, consulting firms and government-run enterprises.

#demonetisation #Economy #Gig economy #GST

