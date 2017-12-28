GIFT to get boost as offshore insurance hub after IRDAI issues norms

Insurance operations at India’s only operational International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT IFSC), is expected to get a major boost with Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issuing enabling regulations for undertaking offshore insurance business from IFSC.

Under the regulations, for the first time in the country, foreign insurers are permitted to open IFSC Insurance Office (IIO) at GIFT IFSC. As GIFT IFSC has been notified as foreign territory by the government, the foreign direct insurers and foreign reinsurers are permitted to open office to undertake dollar-denominated business from within the IFSC in GIFT SEZ.

Further, it said that they would also be allowed to undertake Domestic Insurance & Reinsurance business in line with the provisions of IRDAI regulations.

Ajay Pandey, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City said “GIFT IFSC already hosts three major insurance players, General Insurance Corporation of India, New India and ECGC, and five insurance broking entities. With the business guidelines in place, we are now hopeful that foreign & domestic insurance companies would participate in making GIFT IFSC a hub for International Insurance business."

The government has provided competitive tax regime for the IFSC units and thereby units are provided 10 year tax holiday (of which the first 5 years is a complete tax holiday and for next 5 years there’s a tax reduction of 50%),which is applicable for all insurers operating within GIFT IFSC. For export of services, Insurance Companies operating from IFSC are exempted from GST.

GIFT IFSC, being a foreign territory mainly conducts offshore business. Thus, the restriction on shareholding does not apply in IFSC and thereby a foreign direct insurer has option to set up operations directly without any local partner.

The move would also help Indian Insurers to set up their offshore office in GIFT SEZ IFSC to undertake dollar business which otherwise was restricted in India.