GIC Re bright spark among Asian reinsurers in 2016: AM Best report

Moneycontrol News

US-based rating agency AM Best, in its global reinsurance review, said that among Asian companies growth was primarily driven by General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) in 2016.

“Among the Asian companies on the list, GIC Re of India grew very strongly, owing to the country’s government-sponsored crop insurance programme coupled with relatively weak solvency capital as its cedents,” the report said.

GIC Re posted an 82.2 percent growth in its gross premium to Rs 33,585 crore in FY17 compared to FY16, on back of a big jump in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana - the crop insurance scheme launched by the government.

The state-owned reinsurer's net profit jumped 10 percent rise for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The reinsurer posted profit after tax of Rs 3,127 crore in FY17 as compared to Rs 2,848 crore posted in FY16.

GIC Re has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and is the only state-owned reinsurer in the country.

However, the report said that GIC Re is likely to grow over the short-term, though at a slower pace. It said that growth in the company’s top-line may face strong hurdles, given that more foreign reinsurers have opened branches in India recently and some of GIC Re’s cedents are considering an IPO.

2016 Ranking Premium 2016 Difference over GIC Re 2015 Ranking Premium 2015 Growth y-o-y 7 10107 RGA 194.0% 7 9371 7.9% 8 7857 China 150.8% 8 8283 -5.1% 9 6195 Great West Life 118.9% 12 4173 48.5% 10 5554 Korean 106.6% 11 5443 2.0% 11 5357 Partner 102.8% 10 5548 -3.4% 12 5210 GIC 100.0% 14 2786 87.0% 13 4330 Transatlantic 83.1% 13 3662 18.2% 14 4247 Everest 81.5% 9 5876 -27.7% 15 4240 XL 81.4% 15 2583 64.2%

Source: AM Best