NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar expects economy to grow at 7-7.5% in July-September

The Indian economy is expected to grow at least 7-7.5 percent in the ongoing quarter, despite a momentary slowdown in April-June quarter when growth rate slid to 5.7 percent, Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman said today.

Kumar, leading economist and former secretary general of FICCI, today took over as the new vice chairman of the government’s go-to policy think tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog said that demonetisation is not responsible for a fall in GDP growth in the last quarter.

“Demonetisation was a six-eight week phenomenon from Nov 8-Dec 30...When you say that April-June GDP (gross domestic product) growth has declined because of demonetisation, that is completely incorrect,” Kumar said here.

Active de-stocking of inventory by the firms before the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 was one of the reasons for a slowdown in production, which ultimately lead to the tepid growth, he explained.

“Second reason is manufacturing growth of 10 percent in April-June last year. Therefore, that high base... Thirdly, as the chief statistician also (said on Thursday) it is a deflator effect. WPI (wholesale inflation) was negative last year...it became positive this year. The swing was very high,” he said.

However, restocking began after July, as there is more clarity on how the new indirect tax system will function he said, adding that a good monsoon forecast and companies plan to list them on domestic bourses will indicate more capital formation and investment activity.

Answering a question on the financial burden on states owing to farm-loan waiver, Kumar said that it is ‘worrisome’ and farmers’ distress is a real phenomenon.

“If you look at institutional loans given to farmers they form a very tiny percent...40 percent farmers take loans, out of those 40 percent, 40 percent take loans from private persons, and only 60 percent of them take loans from institutions, out of those some people always repay loans,” Ramesh Chand, Advisor NITI Aayog said.

Chand further said that the country needs stronger policies and not populist schemes such as farm-loan waiver.

Kumar, a former CEO of Delhi-based think-tank ICRIER, will replace Arvind Panagariya, who will return to teaching at Columbia University.

Echoing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said last week, Kumar continued to say that development should become a mass movement and he wants to sure that policy (making) is not an elitist activity.

Kumar was the founding director of Pahle India Foundation, a non-profit research organisation that specialises in policy-oriented research and analysis.

Until January this year, he was a senior fellow at Centre for Policy Research (CPR), and is widely regarded for his work in the areas of India’s economy and national security.

He has a D.Phil. in Economics from Oxford University and a PhD from Lucknow University.