Gautam Chaterjee appointed as Chairman of Maharashtra RERA

Former state government bureaucrat Gautam Chaterjee has been appointed as the Chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha RERA).

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday to this effect also said that ACS (Health) V S Singh and B D Kapadnis from the Law and Judiciary department have been appointed as members of the regulatory authority in Mumbai.

Chaterjee served as the Housing Secretary in the Maharashtra government for several years. After his retirement, he was brought in as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maha RERA was set up on March 8 this year after the Centre's Bill to this effect was passed by the Parliament last year.

The Centre has enacted the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 and all the sections of the Act came into force with effect from May 1, 2017.

The key objectives of the Act are ensuring transparency and efficiency in real estate sector in regards to sale of plot, apartment, building or real estate project; protecting the interest of consumers in real estate sector, establishing adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal, establishing Appellate Tribunal to hear appeals from the decisions, directions or orders of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Under this Act, the state government had established Maha RERA on March 8 for regulation and promotion of real estate sector in the state, with its headquarters in Mumbai.

Maharashtra government also promulgated rules for registration of real estate projects, registration of real estate agents, rates of interest and disclosures on website, appointment and service conditions of officers and employees, recovery of interest, penalty, compensation, fine payable, forms of complaints and appeal, appointment and service conditions of Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal Officers and form of Annual Statement of Accounts and Annual Report.

MahaRERA has also notified charges for accessing MahaRERA web-based application for registration of projects and real estate agents, extension of registration for projects and real estate agents including updation of website, database management and maintenance.