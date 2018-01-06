App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 05, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gajapathi Raju cautions capping airfares will backfire

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation, though aware of the rampant exploitation is not showing any proactive role in regulating the airfares.

Capping airfares will push up ticket costs, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said today after a Parliamentary panel recommended: "fixing an upper limit" for air tickets and restricting cancellation charges to 50 per cent of the base fare.

The report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture noted that "airlines are charging more than ten times of the advance booking fare" and that "deregulatory environment does not mean unlimited freedom of exploitation", while urging the government to intervene.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation, though aware of the rampant exploitation is not showing any proactive role in regulating the airfares.

"The committee therefore recommends that Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider fixing an upper limit of the air ticket for every sector," says the report which was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

related news

The Aviation Minister told reporters that there were only 1.7 per cent of cases where fares were higher than normal, and putting a cap on them will result in pushing up fares for 98 per cent of the cases.

"We did an analysis and we took up ticketing of an entire year and we realised 1.7 per cent of the ticketing was a matter of concern and that was mostly on certain sectors. If we go into floors and caps, we will be pushing up the cost for 98 per cent to reduce the cost for less than 2 per cent," Raju told reporters outside Parliament.

Junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha said that dynamic pricing practised by Indian airlines is a global practice.

"Dynamic pricing in our country is a global practice and we have not seen that our airlines are doing anything apart from global practices," he said.

He added that if anyone had a complaint they could approach the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Competition Commission of India.

The Parliamentary panel has said that "pricing mechanisms applicable in the developed countries may not be suitable for India", adding that despite a fall in ATF prices, airlines have not passed on the benefits to the passengers.

The report has also highlighted "arbitrary" cancellation charges.

"There is no uniformity or minimum standards to impose charges for rescheduling, cancellation and no-show. Attractive offers by private airlines veil the fact that passengers are charged the entire ticket amount if they want to cancel the tickets.

"The airlines must be restricted to charging not more than 50 per cent of the base fare as cancellation charges," said the report titled "Issues related to improving consumer satisfaction of airlines".

tags #aviation #Economy

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.