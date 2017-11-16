G-sec yields may remain firm after closing at over 7% for second straight session

The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to remain elevated after it closed upwards of 7 percent for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

The benchmark yield closed 3 basis points down at 7.02 percent after having ended Tuesday at a 14-month high of 7.05 percent.

The rise in gilt yields has primarily been on account of multiple factors including concerns about rising inflation, geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, and worries about increased expenditure by the government that could result in a widening of India’s fiscal deficit.

One reason why market participants believe the government is likely to overshoot its fiscal deficit target is the potential loss of revenues following a sharp revision of GST rates for several items.

The 10-year gilt yield has risen by close to 30 basis points since October 13 as banks and corporate alike have offloaded holdings. Demand for short-term debt was also subdued as liquidity in the banking system was adequate.

In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the rupee becoming more than 2 percent cheaper vis-à-vis the dollar has also contributed in keeping demand for government bonds subdued. Many analysts are of the opinion that yields could rise even further from here as and when demand for credit picks up on a sustained basis.

Typically, when demand for credit is low, lenders keep a significant amount of their money parked in government bonds and when that trend starts reversing, bond holdings start getting unwound.

Although the prevalent concerns over a supply glut in the bond market are seen persisting for some time, many believe if the government sticks to its budgeted deficit target for the fiscal year, yields will eventually stabilize.

The government has so far borrowed close to Rs 4.5 lakh crore of the Rs 5.8 lakh crore budgeted for FY18, leaving Rs 1.3 lakh crore to be borrowed in the remaining months.