As film insurance catches on, Baahubali 2 takes a Rs 200 crore cover

Moneycontrol News

Future Generali India Insurance on Thursday said that it has insured Baahubali 2: The Conclusion for more than Rs 200 crore under its film package insurance product, Future Cine Suraksha.

KG Krishnamoorthy Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Future Generali India Insurance said, “The film industry in India is increasingly opting for insurance cover. In FY17, we have issued 160 film insurance policies, mostly in Bollywood. We would now like to focus on southern market as well since we are confident of catering to the unique requirements of the film industry.”

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is an Indian epic historical fiction film directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. It is the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning. The film series is touted to be the most expensive in India till date.

According to estimates, the film has collected over Rs 150 crore in four days across theatres in India. It is a multi-lingual film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

FGII covers the risks related to the film during the pre- production to post-production stage. It insures the film against unforeseen incidents like death, illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities or accidental damage leading to delays in the film schedule. It also includes coverage against accidents that damage equipment while shooting is in process.

Additionally, it covers insurance against its legal liability to pay damages for third party civil claims arising out of bodily injury or property damage caused in the course of the event by an accident in the premises where it is held and during the policy period.

Till date, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer Robot 2 is the highest-insured Indian film in history.

Lyca Productions has taken a cover of Rs 350 crore for production costs alone, with plans to subscribe for additional cover for distribution closer to the Diwali release date of the Tamil film.