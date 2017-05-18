App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 18, 2017 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fund raising via QIP plunges 42% in FY17

Indian companies garnered over Rs 8,400 crore from institutional investors in 2016-17, a fall of nearly 42 per cent over the previous fiscal.

Fund raising via QIP plunges 42% in FY17

Indian companies garnered over Rs 8,400 crore from institutional investors in 2016-17, a fall of nearly 42 per cent over the previous fiscal.

The funds were mobilised for business expansion, refinancing of debt, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

As per the data available with Securities and Exchange Board of India, funds raised by listed firms through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 8,464 crore during 2016-17.

The funds accumulated during 2016-17 were 41.97 per cent lower as compared to 2015-16, when companies had mopped up Rs 14,588 crore.

While there were 20 issues made during 2016-17, the number stood at 24 during the previous fiscal.

March was the busiest month last fiscal, with firms raising Rs 3,627 crore through this route, followed by September and October when they mopped-up Rs 2,210 crore and Rs 1,500 crore respectively.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.