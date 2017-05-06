FTP review to be concluded alongside GST rollout on July 1: Trade minister

Moneycontrol News

The mid-term review of India's Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-2020 will be concluded in sync with the roll-out of the Goods and services Tax (GST) from July 1, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.

"This mid term review should get concluded and rollout equally from July 1 so that there is this parallel track between GST and FTP," Sitharaman told the reporters, after chairing a meeting organised by think thank Research and Information System for developing countries and industry consultations regarding the mid term review of the FTP.

The commerce ministry was expected to conclude the mid-term review of FTP in September.

With the implementation of India's biggest indirect tax reform, the trade policy had to be tweaked accordingly, to incorporate necessary changes.

One of the key suggestions at the meeting was related to the process in which refunds will be given out to the exporters, once GST is implemented.

"The principle approach is you pay it up (while importing raw material) first and then take the refund (once the value-added good is exported). And in the refund, the GST council has decided that 90 percent of the refund will be given in 7 days and next 10 percent will be given in 4-5 months," the minister said.

However, if there is a delay in giving out the refund to the exporter, a 4-6 percent interest will also be given and paid.

"But what we have found during our interaction, is that exporters, particularly small and medium exporters...money is getting locked up...It will lock up the lump sum," she said.

Another suggestion was also related to the impact on GST on certain commodities, where the inputs are tax exempted.

Giving an example of agriculture products, the minister said that an exporter will not get input tax credit for commodities under the exempt list of GST.

"In other words, product which do not have tax in it, will have nothing to credit when it goes into being used as inputs when somebody is using it for manufacturing it or value adding it and then exporting it. So the credit which is due for that import, which is tax exempted, will not be given to an exporter," Sitharaman explained.

These suggestions will be taken up by the Commerce Secretary Rita Teotia and two more officials from the Finance Ministry to Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia before the next GST Council meeting on May 18-19 in Srinagar.

It is an issue for GST council to consider, the minister said.