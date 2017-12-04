App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 04, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

FTP mid-term review tomorrow, may address exporters' woes

The mid-review of the much-awaited policy will be released at an event graced by Prabhu, along with top officials including the Directorate General of Foreign Trade Atul Chaturvedi, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Key policymakers led by Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will unveil the mid-term review of the foreign trade policy here tomorrow, which is likely to address exporters' concerns to arrest the declining trend of shipments.

The mid-review of the much-awaited policy will be released at an event graced by Prabhu, along with top officials including the Directorate General of Foreign Trade Atul Chaturvedi, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

Exporters have been voicing concerns about challenges on account of implementation of GST, even suggesting that they be kept out of the ambit of the new indirect tax regime and the drawback refund be expedited as it was blocking their working capital.

The mid-term review was earlier supposed to be released before July 1, in line with the introduction of GST. However, it was put off as the government wanted to factor in the feedback from exporters based on their experience with GST.

Exports entered the negative terrain after over a year, contracting 1.12 per cent in October, primarily due to liquidity problem being faced by exporters following rollout of GST.

The five-year FTP was announced on April 1, 2015, and set an ambitious target of India's goods and services exports touching USD 900 billion by 2020. It also aimed at increasing India's share of world exports to 3.5 per cent, from 2 per cent.

tags #Economy #FTP #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.