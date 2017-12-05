App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 05, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

FTP may focus on job creation, improving trade logistics

The FTP review, to be unveiled later today, may accord special priority to improving logistics for trade to help bring down the costs, sources told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Job creation and improving trade logistics are likely to be key focus areas in the mid-term Foreign Trade Policy review and may also seek to address GST- related concerns of exporters, government sources said.

The FTP review, to be unveiled later today, may accord special priority to improving logistics for trade to help bring down the costs, sources told PTI.

One key focus will be boosting employment creation in labour-intensive sectors like textiles and leather while addressing exporters' concerns on GST-related issues, sources added.

They further said the FTP review may build upon the GST related reforms, with the trade analytics division under the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) helping with policy inputs.

related news

Exporters have been voicing concerns about challenges on account of the GST implementation, with some even suggesting that they should be kept out of the ambit of the new indirect tax regime and the drawback refund be expedited as it was blocking their working capital.

The mid-term review was earlier supposed to be released before July 1, when the GST was introduced. However, it was put off as the government wanted to factor in exporters' feedback regarding the GST.

Entering the negative terrain after more than a year, exports contracted by 1.12 per cent in October, primarily due to liquidity problems faced by exporters following the GST rollout.

The five-year FTP was announced on April 1, 2015, and set an ambitious target of India's goods and services exports touching USD 900 billion by 2020. It also aimed at increasing India's share of world exports to 3.5 per cent, from 2 per cent.

tags #Economy #FTP #GST #logistics #trade

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.