From the makers of Make in India comes Buy In India: All you need to know

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 'Buy in India' policy with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and services by granting preference to local suppliers.

The origins

In the US, Donald Trump put in place a "Buy American and Hire American" policy last month. The President implemented this policy to strengthen the American middle class by supporting its manufacturing sector, creating more job opportunities and hence creating higher wages. in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier decided to create a similar policy and proposed the idea in February.

What is the policy?

The "Buy In India" policy prefers local suppliers to non-local suppliers for government procurement of goods. This policy intends to support the 'Make in India' scheme and focuses on encouraging easy flow of capital and technology to our manufacturing and services sectors. This will also create more job opportunities.

How do local suppliers benefit?

For goods valued up to Rs 50 lakh, the contract will be given only to local suppliers to enhance domestic competition. For procuring goods worth more than Rs 50 lakh, if there is no bid from a non-local supplier, the contract will be given to a local supplier and in some cases the contract can also be shared by the two. If it can't be divided, the local supplier whose bid is matching the lowest bid will be given the order.

How does it benefit the Make in India scheme?

The Make in India scheme was implemented in September 2014 with the aim of boosting manufacturing. It allows 100 per cent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in several sectors. This means that India has allowed foreign companies to open their manufacturing units here, subject to certain conditions. With the new policy, the local suppliers are benefited and this will thereby promote a healthy competition. The Make In India scheme also promotes skill development and with the local suppliers getting an advantage, this policy could act as a stimulus.

https://twitter.com/makeinindia/status/867383770101325824

How helpful will it be?

The Buy In India Policy is compliant with World Trade Organization rules which state that if the government is not buying for commercial purposes, then it can prefer domestic products. GeM (Government e-Market), the national procurement portal which aims to be the one-stop destination for government buyers, filters the selection of goods to those manufactured by small scale industries. GeM gives a large customer base to its vendors (local suppliers). The aim is to make GeM the only portal for government procurement.