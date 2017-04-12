App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 12, 2017 06:29 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

FRBM panel recommends 3% fiscal deficit target leading up to FY20

The report recommended fiscal deficit to be cut to 2.8 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal and to 2.5 per cent by FY2023.

The government should target a fiscal deficit of 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the years leading up to March 31, 2020, the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee has recommended.

The report of the committee, headed by NK Singh, was submitted to the government in January this year but was made public only on Wednesday.

Explaining the rationale behind this Singh said, "The report must be seen as an integrated work which involves several stands of thought. First, to move from a fiscal-deficit centric anchor to debt as a principle anchor and bring fiscal deficit as an operational anchor."

The report recommended fiscal deficit to be cut to 2.8 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal and to 2.5 per cent by FY2023.

The panel, however, suggested an "escape clause" in case of over-riding consideration of national security, acts of war, calamities of national proportion and collapse of agriculture severely affecting farm output and incomes.

Also, "far-reaching structural reforms in the economy with unanticipated fiscal implications" too can trigger deviation from the targets.

"The deviations from the stipulated fiscal deficit target shall not exceed 0.5 percentage points in a year," it said.

On whether it will be ready as a new act in the next session of Parliament, Singh said that the new draft legislation, namely the debt and fiscal responsibility legislation, has been worked out. "It is for the government to take a call if they want to repeal the old act, Singh added.

The committee was also in favour of reducing revenue deficit to GDP ratio steadily by 0.25 percentage points each year.

However, former RBI Governor C Rangarajan, while speaking to CNBC-TV18, said, "The FRBM act should have some teeth to it otherwise it is just an advisory."

In the four-volume report, the panel recommended revenue deficit should be 2.05 percent of GDP in current fiscal, declining to 1.8 per cent in the next and 1.55 per cent in 2019-20. This should be brought down to 0.8 per cent in FY2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.