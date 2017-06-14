Four state-owned banks submit consolidation plans to the Finance Ministry

Moneycontrol News

Four public sector banks (PSBs) have made presentations about their consolidation plans to the Finance Ministry, reports The Economic Times.

The report said that these four banks are Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Syndicate Bank and Vijaya Bank.

NITI Aayog was also asked to provide plans for the consolidation of the PSBs as the government wanted to have 4-5 banks of SBI size.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters yesterday that the government is actively working on the consolidation of banks.

While giving a talk at the Kotak Family Distinguished Lecture at Columbia University in April, RBI Governor Urjit Patel had said the Indian banking system could be better off if some public sector banks are consolidated to have fewer but healthier entities, as it would help in dealing with the problem of stressed assets.

State Bank of India in April merged its associated banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank in April creating an entity that held a quarter of all outstanding loans.

Several aspects comprising loan portfolios, deposits, bad loans, human resource practices, non-core assets and geographical spread of branches were included in the presentation made to the finance ministry official by each bank separately.

At present there 21 large and small public sector banks in India, and the government has been striving to bring down to 10-12. The government has clarified that the banks won’t be merged in a haste.