Former Kelly Services and RGF India MDs launch specialist HR firm

Kamal Karanth A, former Managing Director at Kelly Services India and Malaysia along with Anil Kumar ET, Former Managing Director of RGF India, have launched a specialist staffing firm. The new venture, Xpheno, a specialist staffing company, will address the growing demand for skilled talent in industries like IT, Life Sciences, Consumer Retail and Engineering Sectors in India.

The duo plan to raise Series A Funding in the next 3-6 months. The funds will be used to expand across all metros and build a technology platform that can serve talent and client organisations efficiently. Xpheno will specifically focus on meeting the shortage of skills in emerging technologies, which presents a significant growth opportunity for the company.

The founders plan to build an Rs 100 crore business over the next 2 years. and are looking to create a Rs 1000 crore organisation over the next 5-7 years.

According to Kamal Karanth, Co-Founder, Xpheno said that in an uncertain world, organizations need flexibility and expertise in staffing skilled talent. Xpheno will be the strategic partner for organizations to manage this conundrum. Our global eco-system expertise, access to talent and technology knowhow will serve as key differentiators in the market."

He told Moneycontrol that the firm will look at providing emerging and hard to find skills. "Looking at putting individuals on a contractual basis or on projects in these sectors where there is a dearth of talent," he added.

Xpheno aims to be a one-stop shop for companies who need professionals on projects as well as direct hires. Xpheno will also focus on sourcing for the lucrative US staffing business.

Karanth and Kumar bring over 30 years of experience in this field. Xpheno currently works with over 30 clients and plans to add another 200 clients to its portfolio in the next six months.

Anil Kumar ET, Co-Founder, Xpheno said, “The decrease in the tenure of senior executives is compelling organisations to create a continuous talent pipeline. Companies seek partners with sector expertise whilst recruiting leadership talent, in a bid to minimise the cost of wrong hires. The Xpheno team already has the requisite experience of onboarding senior talent over the last few decades, which gives us the edge."