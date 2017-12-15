App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 15, 2017 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves down by over USD 1 billion to USD 401 billion

The gold reserves remained unchanged at USD 20.703 billion, unlike in the last reporting week when it had risen by a tad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.044 billion to USD 400.897 billion in the week to December 8 due to a steep fall in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.2 billion to USD 401.942 billion.

The foreign currency reserves, a major component of the overall reserves, declined by USD 1.028 billion to USD 376.428 billion, according to the RBI data.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

However, the gold reserves remained unchanged at USD 20.703 billion, unlike in the last reporting week when it had risen by a tad.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund fell by USD 5.3 million to USD 1.497 billion.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also declined by USD 11 million to USD 2.269 billion, the Reserve Bank of India said.

tags #currency #Economy #FOREX #Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.