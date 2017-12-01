Forex reserves claw back to $400-bn mark again

India's foreign exchange reserves reclaimed the USD 400-billion mark again, rising by USD 1.208 billion to touch USD 400.741 billion in the week to November 24, according to the weekly data from the Reserve Bank.

In the previous week, the reserves rose by USD 240.4 million to USD 399.533 billion, as per the central bank data.

The spike in reserves was helped by an increase in foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves. The foreign currency reserves increased by USD 1.208 billion to USD 376.304 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said today.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at USD 20.666 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund marginally declined by USD 0.1 million to USD 1.497 billion.

The country's reserve position with the Fund also fell by USD 0.2 million to USD 2.272 billion, the apex bank said.