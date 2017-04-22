App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 22, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Food testing labs to be set up in every district: Adityanath

Taking a serious note of adulteration in food items, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed setting up of laboratories for testing food samples in every district of the state.

Food testing labs to be set up in every district: Adityanath

Taking a serious note of adulteration in food items, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed setting up of laboratories for testing food samples in every district of the state.

During the presentation of the food security department last night, the chief minister asked officials to launch a special drive to check anti-social elements indulging in food adulteration, a government spokesman said here today.

Expressing dissatisfaction over UP having only six labs to test some 18,000 food samples every year, the chief minister asked for setting up labs in all 75 districts in the state.

The chief minister also asked for mobile food testing labs to check milk samples and directed officials to create awareness among people in this regard besides encouraging food retailers to set up checking equipment in their shops, he added.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.