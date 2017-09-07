App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 07, 2017 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Food processing can reduce crop wastage: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

The country's rapidly growing food processing sector can reduce crops wastage and help farmers to get right price for their produce, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said today.

Food processing can reduce crop wastage: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

The country's rapidly growing food processing sector can reduce crops wastage and help farmers to get right price for their produce, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said today.

Besides, this sector provides immense business opportunities to the countries that are looking to invest in India, the food processing minister said.

Our aim is to save our crops from wastage. In case of over-production of crops, sometimes farmers are compelled to throw it if better prices are not offered. During over- production they can process it and keep it or come out with a product of their own. For example, they can process tomatoes and pack it and sell later on, she told reporters on the sidelines of FICCI event here.

Similarly, onion can be processed and packed and sold later on. In this way, our crops can be saved from getting wasted and farmers will get better prices for their produce, she added.

The minister further said this is also good from consumers point of view as processing of crops can check the price rise.

The sector provides immense opportunities and investors from all over the world are welcome to invest in the country, Badal said.

To promote this industry the prime minister had approved Rs 6,000 crore central scheme 'SAMPADA'. Under the scheme, she said, the money will be used to create infrastructure which will help in generating an investment of Rs 31,400 crore and is expected to benefit 20 lakh farmers and create about 5 lakh direct and indirect employment.

"We are sanctioning funds so that if a farmer wants to set up a cold storage or process crop...the person can do so. This way, he can get himself linked with market," she said.

"We are the fastest growing economy, so no country can ignore us. The economy is growing rapidly anyone related with retail industry is welcome to invest in the sector," Badal said.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.