you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 04, 2017 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

FM to chair next GST council meet on May 18-19 in Srinagar

Finance Ministry today said the next meeting of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council will take place on May 18-19.

The meeting will held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

This round of meeting to be headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to finalise the rates of different commodities and services. It will also approve rates of remaining items.

The Council has already approved half of the rules that are required for rolling out of GST from July 1.

It has also approved to amend the five rules on registration of entities under GST, filing of returns, payment of tax and refund, invoicing and debit and credit notes in consonance with the GST law approved by parliament in March.

tags #Economy #GST

