FM says open to all options with regards to SUUTI stake in Axis Bank

Indicating that some public sector banks may be in line for consolidation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that there is nothing sacrosanct about the government holding on to its shares in SUUTI.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Jaitley said that the government is open to various options with respect to its stake in Axis Bank, which it holds through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India.

Refuting news of being in talks with other private banks, the FM said that there have been no discussions yet on selling stake in Axis Bank to a private party.

"Selling our shares to any particular party or individual has not been discussed," he said.

Earlier, news reports came which suggested that Kotak Mahindra Bank had approached the government seeking a merger with Axis Bank. Both the banks have refuted this news.

According to the quarter ending March 31, 2017, the government holds 12.02 percent stake in Axis Bank through SUUTI.

For FY18, the government has set itself an ambitious divestment target of Rs 72,500 crore. The target is to be achieved via minority stake sale totaling Rs 46,500 crore, strategic stake sales worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore, and listing of various insurance companies to add Rs 11,000.

A complete divestment in Axis can generate revenue of around Rs 14,630 crore, as per Friday’s closing price.

In April, the government also cleared the sale of stakes in multiple state-owned companies. It will be offloading 10 percent stake each in PFC, SAIL, NTPC & NHPC, 5 percent in REC, 15 percent in NLC India, and 3 percent in IOC via offer for sale.

Total disinvestment proceeds during the FY18 stands at Rs 1,195.46 crore. For FY17 the government exceeded revised divestment target of Rs 45,500 crore and garnered revenue of Rs 46,248 crore.

SUUTI was formed in 2003 as an extension of the Unit Trust of India (UTI). It holds 51 companies -- 8 unlisted and the rest listed companies. Through the undertaking, the government holds minority stake in these companies and often divests its shareholding for capital generation.