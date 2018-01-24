FM Press Conference Live: Want to ensure better governance in banks, says Jaitley

Live now
Funds to be infused are as follows - Rs 8,800 crore in SBI, Rs 4,694 crore in IOB, Rs 3,571 crore in OBC, Rs 3045 crore in Dena Bank
Secretary Department of Financial Services (DFS) Rajeev Kumar says depositors' money in PSBs is safe; no PSB will fail
The ministry is working on two aspects. One, the basis on which the banks are being chosen for recapitalisation and how much money is to be inducted into which bank. Second is the various steps to be taken to ensure that the governance of the banks follows highest standards, says Jaitley.
Banks being given capital based on - Customer responsiveness, Responsible banking, Credit offtake through technology & cleanliness, MSME-friendly banks, Financial inclusion and Digitisation deepening, says Rajeev Kumar
We are front-loading the recapitalisation plan, says Rajeev Kumar
Regulatory capital of all PSBs is being maintained by the government, says Rajeev Kumar
The press conference has started now
In a bid to clean the banks' NPA (non-performing assets) mess, the Cabinet had in October 2016 announced a Rs 2.11-lakh crore recapitalisation plan for banks. The plan was planned for the next two years.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to adress the press anytime now. While all eyes are on the upcoming Union Budget, the finance minister is likely to talk about the bank recapitalisation plan that was announced last year for the public sector banks.