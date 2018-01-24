App
FM Press Conference Live: Want to ensure better governance in banks, says Jaitley

As market awaits Union Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to address the press anytime now. We get you the latest updates

highlights

  • Jan 24, 04:09 PM (IST)
  • Jan 24, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Funds to be infused are as follows - Rs 8,800 crore in SBI, Rs 4,694 crore in IOB, Rs 3,571 crore in OBC, Rs 3045 crore in Dena Bank

  • Jan 24, 04:04 PM (IST)

    Banks being given capital based on - Customer responsiveness, Responsible banking, Credit  offtake through technology & cleanliness, MSME-friendly banks, Financial  inclusion and Digitisation deepening, says Rajeev Kumar

  • Jan 24, 04:01 PM (IST)

    We are front-loading the recapitalisation plan, says Rajeev Kumar

  • Jan 24, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Secretary Department of Financial Services (DFS) Rajeev Kumar says depositors' money in PSBs is safe; no PSB will fail

  • Jan 24, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Regulatory capital of all PSBs is being maintained by the government, says Rajeev Kumar

  • Jan 24, 03:45 PM (IST)

    The ministry is working on two aspects. One, the basis on which the banks are being chosen for recapitalisation and how much money is to be inducted into which bank. Second is the various steps to be taken to ensure that the governance of the banks follows highest standards, says Jaitley.

  • Jan 24, 03:40 PM (IST)

    The press conference has started now

  • Jan 24, 03:35 PM (IST)

    In a bid to clean the banks' NPA (non-performing assets) mess, the Cabinet had in October 2016 announced a Rs 2.11-lakh crore recapitalisation plan for banks. The plan was planned for the next two years.

  • Jan 24, 03:31 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to adress the press anytime now. While all eyes are on the upcoming Union Budget, the finance minister is likely to talk about the bank recapitalisation plan that was announced last year for the public sector banks.

