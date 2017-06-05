FM Jaitley sees no reason why govt shouldn't target July 1 for GST rollout

Moneycontrol News

With decisions taken on all procedural issues with respect to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in an hour-long exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan said, he sees no reason why the government should not target July 1 GST rollout.

The government plans to roll out GST from July 1, 2017, more than 11 years after a formal process to introduce it began. It was first mooted in the Budget Speech of 2006-07 by the then FM P Chidambaram.

Interestingly, as per a poll conducted by CNBC-TV18, about 62.5 percent of India Inc feels the July 1 rollout isn’t realistic given the government’s preparedness. Over 42 percent feel that GST rollout should be deferred by two-months.

Terming the GST 'a real system and not a complex one', Jaitley defended the four-slab structure saying a single GST rate would have been 'disastrous'.

The government has made sure that economic realities are borne in mind for GST, he said, sounding confident the assessee and tax base will expand under GST with no adverse impact on growth.

In fact, in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18 recently, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had stressed the government has taken special care to ensure that prices don’t go up post implementation of GST and that inflation is more likely to fall by 2 percent by the end of the financial year.

Jaitley acknowledged there could be teething troubles early on but said post GST rates will be effectively less than current rates. The GST Council has already fixed rates of nearly 500 services and 1,211 goods. Tax rate for marble, granite has already been lowered; footwear tax rate has been brought down, and the weighted average of entertainment tax is 29.1 percent, which is down to 28 percent under GST, he said.

Besides, the GST Council has also made provisions for control rooms in the initial phase to manage any glitches or hurdles, he said.

Calling the GST Council India's first federal institution, Jaitley said it is our duty to avoid voting in the Council.

The officers' panel will go through GST representations, and report with recommendations on June 11 when the GST Council will discuss all undecided issues. The Council is open to reason if there is any arithmetic mistake, he said.

On the contentious issue of the structure of Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), Jaitley noted it was decided by UPA government and having reviewed the structure, there was no reason to disagree.

The government has a veto on GSTN decisions and a majority on its Board, he said. An order has been passed to allow CAG audit for GSTN, he added.

GSTN has been set up primarily to provide IT infrastructure and services to central and state governments, tax payers and other stakeholders for implementation of the GST.

The GSTN, a not-for- profit private limited company, has 51 percent equity of five private institutions – 10 percent each in HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, and NSE Strategic Investment Corporation, and 11 percent in LIC Housing Finance Limited. The central government has 24.5 percent equity in GSTN, whereas state governments, two Union territories and empowered committee of state finance ministers together hold another 24.5 percent stake in it.

The FM also said that the GSTN was 'extremely confident' of a July 1 rollout of the indirect tax regime.

With majority stake in private hands, concerns have been raised over the management pattern of the GSTN. The contention is an institution funded by the central and state governments entrusting its management to private individuals with heavy salary and allowances.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has also opposed the majority stake for private entities in the GSTN. Terming it "a shady organisation" Swamy called it a "grave security" issue. He has even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over it.